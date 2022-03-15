Australia’s ABC NEWS wins prizes for digital journalism

Australia’s ABC News has won a string of prizes at the international 2021 Society for News Design Awards. The US-based society recognises the best visual storytelling across all mediums.

Two ABC News teams were honoured for journalistic, visual and technical excellence in online news design.

The Digital Story Innovations and Brisbane-based Story Lab teams won Silver and Bronze Awards and Awards of Excellence across categories including environment and science, health, sport, politics and use of animation, data, maps and illustration.

Designers Georgina Piper and Alex Palmer were recognised with individual awards for their portfolios of work.

Acting Director News Gavin Fang said the innovative and creative digital content was key in making a wide variety of stories and topics more accessible and engaging to audiences.

“The demand from audiences for high quality online journalism is huge and increasing,” he said.

“As these awards demonstrate, ABC NEWS is consistently producing visual storytelling that is as good as anything done anywhere in the world.”