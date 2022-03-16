NHK WORLD-JAPAN website starts delivering news in Ukrainian

NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the international service of Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, has started to provide news in Ukrainian on its website from 14 March.

It provides regular updates on the latest on Ukraine, including developments in the international community and information on activities in Japan aimed at supporting the people of Ukraine.

To access, click on the link below.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/uk/news/

NHK WORLD-JAPAN also provides Ukrainian subtitles for its 24-hour English live video streaming. The translations are generated by artificial intelligence technology.

To access, click on the link below.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/uk/live_cc/

NHK WORLD-JAPAN provides news and programmes on radio and the internet in these 20 languages: Arabic, Bengali, Burmese, Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Hindi, Indonesian, Hangul, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swahili, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Vietnamese.