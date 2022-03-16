VTV launches show for overseas Vietnamese

Vietnam Television is launching a new show for the Vietnamese community overseas.

The weekly show, ‘Five-continent Rendezvous’, is 10 minutes long and will be shown every Saturday.

With up-to-date information, in-depth analysis, multi-dimensional perspectives and interviews with Vietnamese around the world, the programme hopes to be a weekly meeting point for Vietnamese abroad.

Wherever they live, Vietnamese can film themselves and send their clips to the programme. The production team will refine, edit and broadcast them.

The programme will also feature a connection section so that people from afar can chat and share news about their life, work and study.

They can also give their opinions on topics in Vietnam or their host countries that are of interest to the community. The programme will cover such areas as food, fashion, culture-related activities, Vietnamese art, sports and Vietnamese teaching.

Besides airing domestically on VTV4, the programme will stream on the VTV4go YouTube channel.