India’s NewsOnAir app remains popular in US, UK

The US and the UK are the countries outside India where the NewsOnAir app of the public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is most popular, latest figures show.

The app livestreams more than 240 radio services of All India Radio domestically and in more than 80 other countries.

Government figures for February 2022 show that the US and the UK remain first and second in terms of numbers of listeners outside India, followed by Canada, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

The app is also popular in countries closer to home, with both Pakistan and Nepal on the top 10 list. It’s the first time Nepal has featured in the top 10.

The service most listened to outside India is Vividh Bharati National, AIR’s main entertainment network, which has been operating since 1957 and is well known for its film music.