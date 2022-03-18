ABC and CBC to fund new children’s animated projects

The Australian and Canadian public broadcasters, ABC and CBC, have announced the KINDRED ABC/CBC ANIMATION COLLABORATION, a joint initiative designed to nurture and support the kids’ production industry by funding new children’s animated projects in Australia and Canada.

Building on ABC and CBC’s existing creative and commercial collaboration to enhance the reach and impact of their content, the two public broadcasters are now partnering in the search for world-class, unique, creatively ambitious animation ideas to develop, with the potential for a future co-commission.

Canadian and Australian creators and producers can apply from 28 March to 16 May 2022. Details of the application process and eligibility criteria are available here.

“The Kindred Animation Collaboration is an exciting opportunity to further the ABC’s outstanding reputation for delivering engaging content for children and young people,” the ABC’s Managing Director, David Anderson, said.

“In an increasingly crowded market, the ABC is committed to ensuring our world-class programming is not lost in the mix. We’re delighted to be partnering with the CBC in this important initiative which will undoubtedly deliver creative ideas aligned to our shared values and relevant to all our audiences.”

The President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, Catherine Tait, said: “Kids’ content is essential to public service media. At CBC/Radio-Canada, we’re committed to finding and nurturing exceptional programming for children and youth, and the Kindred Animation Collaboration with ABC will help us do just that.

“In a world where content is exploding, these kinds of collaborations are essential to public broadcasters’ ability to compete.”

Through this collaboration, ABC and CBC are looking for projects that feature a fresh, innovative and artistic animation style, and will appeal to Australian and Canadian audiences alike. For more information see here.