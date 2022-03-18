ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium attracts big response

Delegates from more than 200 organisations in 65 countries have registered to join the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2022, which will take place virtually on 21-24 March.

DBS 2022 is the 18th in the series of annual symposiums. This year’s theme is ‘Evolving Media Workflows’.

The symposium aims to address current issues and challenges in the media and broadcasting industries amid a global pandemic, focusing on online technologies and remote broadcast operations and management.

The event intends to explore technologies and solutions that are currently available for broadcasters to take informed decisions and move forward to keep up with the changing industry.

The event provides international and regional exposure for ABU members and the media industry alike.

The 2022 symposium’s Principal Sponsor is MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd, the premier infrastructure and network facilities provider for digital TV services in Malaysia.

“We are proud to collaborate with ABU for the Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2022. The possibilities are endless, and we love to explore all of it to create solutions. We look forward to a fruitful symposium that can help drive the future forward,” said Mazlan Mahdi, Chief Executive Officer, MYTV.

Mr Mohamad Helmi Harith, Group Chief Executive Officer of Altel Holdings, the parent company of MYTV Broadcasting, will deliver the conference’s Industry Keynote address on 21 March during the official Opening Session of the event, which kicks off at 11:00 MYT (UTC +8).

Along with participating in the conference, MYTV will also host a workshop, immediately following the opening session on March 21st, with a stellar line-up of partner speakers addressing the strategies and challenges in analogue to digital transition, which will be moderated by Mr Mazlan Mahadi, MYTV’s Chief Executive Officer.

Other partners of the event include IPSB Technology who have joined as Major Sponsors together with its principals Axel.ai, Arista and AWS. Over 60 speakers are set to address a wide range of topics of interest to broadcasters and the media industry.

The detailed event programme and a list of the speakers are available at https://dbs.abu.org.my/.