Lebanese pop star Yara

Yara is one of the best-known singers of her time. She released six albums with songs in different dialects in Arabic, making her extremely popular in different parts of the region.

Song list:

1. Twassa Fiyyi

2. Sodfa

3. Mghroom

4. Meen

5. Inta Minni

6. Hawel Marra

7. Bithebb

8. Ayesh Bi Ouyouni

Photo: Radio Liban