ABU leadership course graduation takes place

A graduation ceremony has taken place virtually for 40 participants in the ABU Media Academy’s first significant management course, held last year.

The ABU held the Authentic Leadership management course in collaboration with HEC Montreal. It was aimed at middle and senior media managers.

Forty people from ABU members and those of the Africa Union of Broadcasters took part. Some have already been promoted to new jobs because of what they learnt.

HEC Director Agnes Darmaillacq told the graduation she was excited with the collaboration with the ABU and spoke about the importance of professional management to the success of any organisation.

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, thanked the HEC lecturing team and said he had heard many positive comments about how much participants had learned from the course.

It had given ABU member organisations a new pool of trained management talent to draw on for the future, he said.

The General Manager of Botswana Television (BTV), Joel Thuto, spoke on behalf of the students.

The course will run again this year, beginning in May. Applications are open now; please contact academy@abu.org.my for details.