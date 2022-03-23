Broadcasters ‘need new skills’ for remote production

Broadcasters need to acquire new skills to handle the remote production technologies that have rapidly emerged during the pandemic, the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2022 heard today.

Speakers at a session on broadcasting on the cloud agreed that broadcasters had learned a lot about the technological advances that had emerged because of Covid-19.

This was true of broadcasters large and small as well as of solution providers who had brought a lot of innovations, Rahul Goyal of Dalet said.

Technological developments that would normally take 10 years had occurred in only two years, Subodh Aggarwal of TVU Networks said. He predicted that life for broadcasters would not be the same again, as they were now getting used to remote and cloud production.

Dr Fintan Mc Kiernan of Ideal Systems, who moderated the session, described remote and cloud production as a “huge technology area” that was emerging at a rapid pace.

These technologies might be more efficient and flexible, he said, but broadcasters needed new skills to handle them, including networking and IP skills. There was a lot to learn.

Day 3 of DBS 2022 also featured two sessions on 5G technology and how it can help broadcasters. The first focused on ‘Advances in Media Delivery – 5G and Beyond’ and the second on ‘5G applications in Media Productions and Contributions’.