Prasar Bharati signs MOU with Australian broadcaster SBS

Indian public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and Australian broadcaster SBS have signed a memorandum of understanding on exchanging radio and television programmes.

Prasar Bharati’s NewsOnAir app described the MoU as a major development towards media collaboration. It will explore the possibility of exchanging programmes in the fields of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news, travel, and music and arts.

The agreement came as the two prime ministers, Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison, held the second India-Australia Virtual Summit on 21 March to review the progress on various initiatives under their strategic partnership.

The two leaders welcomed the move, expressing their hope that it would enable the two broadcasters to strengthen media collaboration between their nations.

The MoU will enlarge the reach of Doordarshan News in English, Hindi and other Indian languages to the Indian diaspora in Australia. Doordarshan, the public TV broadcaster, forms part of Prasar Bharati.

It will also open opportunities for the two broadcasters to explore co-production and joint broadcasting of programmes, which may include areas such as cookery, arts and culture, and tourism.

The two broadcasters may also exchange personnel and organise training of staff to share knowledge on technical knowhow and programme production.