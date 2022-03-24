ABU DBS 2022 ends after four busy days

The ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2022 has ended after four days of sessions and workshops that attracted more than 1,000 participants.

The symposium, held virtually on 21-24 March, looked at the latest technologies available to broadcasters, with a focus this year on online technologies and remote broadcast operations and management.

With the theme ‘Evolving Media Workflows’, it featured 12 sessions and five workshops with more than 65 speakers. The participants represented 345 organisations in 92 countries.

The symposium’s Principal Sponsor was MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd, the premier infrastructure and network facilities provider for digital TV services in Malaysia.

Mohamad Helmi Harith, Group Chief Executive Officer of Altel Holdings, the parent company of MYTV Broadcasting, delivered the industry keynote on the opening day, addressing the future of digital TV broadcasting.

Malaysia-based solutions provider IPSB Technology was Major Sponsor, along with its partners axle.ai, Arista and AWS.

For more on DBS 2022 please see https://dbs.abu.org.my/.