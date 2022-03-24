Indian media and entertainment industry tipped for rapid growth

The Indian media and entertainment industry is valued at US$28 billion and is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Apurva Chandra, has said.

Mr Chandra was addressing a roundtable organised by the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, The Economic Times reports.

“The Indian media and entertainment industry is one of the fastest growing and the most visible in the world,” he said. He estimated the industry would grow at a cumulate rate of 12 percent over the next eight years.

Mr Chandra also held a meeting in Dubai with the chairman of the Channel 2 Group Corporation, Ajay Sethi. The government and the corporation plan to start a radio station dedicated to sports.

Mr Chandra told him the ministry would offer its full support to take the venture further.