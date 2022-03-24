KBS sci-fi film ‘Siren’ wins international festival award

‘Siren’, a feature film shown as part of an anthology series on Korean broadcaster KBS, has been named Best Feature Film at the Stockholm Film & Television Festival.

The 80-minute sci-fi thriller revolves around a noise pollution treatment centre which takes the noise from its clients and eliminates it, the Korea Times reports.

“I’ve mostly directed TV series until now, so I’m extremely happy to win an award with the first feature film I made,” the film’s director Ahn Jun-yong said.

“I would like to share this honour with our production staff and cast members who have done their best even amid the tough situation with the pandemic and the low budget.

“The series’ directors at KBS have made efforts to make well-made, globally acclaimed content. So we ask for your continuous support.”

The Stockholm Film & Television Festival is an annual online festival that was founded in 2020 to promote creative filmmaking and storytelling by filmmakers around the world.