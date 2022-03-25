Ad revenue for Australian commercial stations rises

Advertising revenue for Australian metropolitan commercial radio stations increased by 0.5 percent in February despite the pandemic – the 12th consecutive month of gains.

The industry body Commercial Radio Australia said revenue rose to just over A$51 million (US38 million) compared to the same month a year ago.

CRA Chief Executive Officer Joan Warner said the slower rate of growth reflected a hangover from the Omicron outbreak in December and January.

“There were some lingering effects from the Omicron wave which impacted business supply chains, but the market has weathered it well and the outlook for the rest of the year remains positive.

“With state and international borders reopening and a federal election ahead, we hope to see advertising growth get back to a stronger footing in the months ahead,” she said.

Sydney stations reported a 2.7 percent year on year increase in ad revenue in the month of February but the Melbourne market was 1.3 percent lower. Brisbane rose 0.6 percent, Perth dipped 0.3 percent and South Australia increased 1.1 percent.

The figures are compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data and include agency and direct ad revenue.