Italy’s Rai invites ABU members to enter Prix Italia

ABU Member Rai Italy is inviting fellow ABU broadcasters to submit entries for this year’s Prix Italia, an international competition for radio, TV and web programmes and projects.

Entry is free this year and the theme is Sustainability. The closing date for entries is 20 May.

The competition is divided into three sections: for radio programmes, for TV programmes and for web projects. Each section is divided into three categories and each entrant can submit one programme in each category, for a total of nine programmes.

The juries will begin their pre-evaluation work in June and the festival will take place in Bari in southern Italy on 3-7 October. ABU members are welcome to attend the festival.

Rai says the competition is a simple way to showcase the work of Asian broadcasters to an international audience and to show the level of commitment they have to their communities in terms of sustainability.

See here for more information on Prix Italia and how to submit entries.