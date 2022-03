Ngoc Chau is gentle and delicate like the songs he wrote

The compositions of musician Ngoc Chau, such as Whispering Spring, Afternoon Spring, Today’s Co Tam, Golden Autumn… left a deep impression in the hearts of many generations of Vietnamese audiences.

Song list:

1. Spring Whisper

2. The story of the Moc

3. Blue morning

4. Childlike

5. Goodbye

Photo: VOV