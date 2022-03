Piano Sonate No.10 by Ning Zhao from RTHK

Ning Zhao is active as a solo and collaborative pianist and has performed in China, Europe and United States. She has also performed as a soloist with the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Rastislav Stur and Jean-Yves Ossonce and also with the Academy Orchestra under the baton of François-Xavier Roth, Alexander Shelley and Perry So.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32