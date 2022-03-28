ABUdigital2022 Registration Opens, First Speakers Announced

Registration is now open for the ABU’s premier digital media show #ABUdigital, scheduled to take place on 15-16 June 2022 as a virtual event.

Launched in 2019, #ABUdigital is a knowledge sharing space discussing evolving digital media trends targeted at media professionals in the Asia-Pacific region.

Divided into 4 different tracks delivered over two days, #ABUdigital2022 will feature a packed programme with a series of inspiring talks from thought leaders, media innovators, digital experts and creatives, covering a variety of topics ranging from storytelling, audience engagement, platforms, big data, metaverse, deep fakes, personalisation and everything in between.

Here are the first confirmed speakers who will share their insights at #ABUdigital2022 virtual stage in June:

– Payal Arora, Digital Anthropologist/Author

– Timandra Harkness, BBC Radio 4 Presenter, Author, Comedian & Data Expert

– Dave Gibson, Senior Social Content Producer, BBC

– May Yee Chen, Asia Pacific Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence

– Sebastian Marcolin, RaiPlay & Digital Manager, Rai

– Nicholas Sagau, Chief Operating Officer, Rev Media Group

– Petah Marian, Futurist & Trends Forecaster

– Fang Fei, Vice President, Mango TV

Nini Marini, Malaysian Multi Artist & Creative Entrepreneur, who hosted the last virtual edition of the show in 2021, will return as #ABUdigital2022 Host.More speakers who will join the line-up will be announced soon.

Register to book your virtual seat here: http://digital.abu.org.my/