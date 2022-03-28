Meet the creators of ‘I am Greta’

April marks the beginning of the competition season for Japan Prize 2022.

To mark this occasion, the organisers are inviting people to join them for an inspiring conversation with Nathan Grossman and Cecilia Nessen, the director and producer of the Japan Prize 2021 Grand Prix film ‘I am Greta’.

The film follows Sweden’s environmental activist Greta Thunberg on her journey to become one of the most influential persons of the century. Nathan and Cecilia will share their experience working on the film and talk about the impact the film has had on young people around the world.

The webinar will also discuss the disruption of peace in Ukraine – how it has impacted the global fight against climate change and what members of the educational media can do to maintain collective momentum in the face of this crisis.

It will take place on 4 April at 21:00-22:00 Japan Time (UTC +9):

Conversation with the Creators of ‘I am Greta’

Educational Media in the Face of Global Crisis

To register, please click here.