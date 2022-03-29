ABC Chair Ita Buttrose to deliver 2022 Andrew Olle Media Lecture

(Photo: ABC)

ABC Chair Ita Buttrose will deliver the 2022 Andrew Olle Media Lecture marking the Australian national broadcaster’s 90th anniversary year.

The lecture, which has been in hiatus for two years due to COVID-19, will be held in Sydney on 17 June. It is held in honour of one of the ABC’s iconic broadcasters, Andrew Olle, who died in 1995.

Ms Buttrose is one of Australia’s best known and most influential media executives and the country’s most celebrated female journalist.

“Andrew Olle was for many Australians the gold standard of broadcasting, a trusted and much-loved journalist whose programmes and broadcasts were not to be missed,” Ms Buttrose said.

“I was proud to call him a friend and I am honoured to deliver the lecture that not only carries his name but that also celebrates the journalism he stood by. This has extra significance given the ABC’s own 90th anniversary celebrations.”

The Managing Director of the ABC, David Anderson, said there was no-one more fitting to deliver the Andrew Olle Media Lecture in the ABC’s 90th year than one of the greats of the Australian media industry.

He said he had no doubt her lecture would be an insightful and thought-provoking look at the role of the news media in Australia.