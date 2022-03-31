Bids open for IPL cricket media rights
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has invited tenders for the media rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament for the 2023-2027 seasons.
With the popularity of the league soaring and the addition of two new teams, reports say the winning bid for the five-year cycle could be the equivalent of at least US$5 billion.
Companies interested in securing the rights are said to include the Reliance-backed Viacom 18 sports channel, current right holders Disney Star, Sony and streaming giant Amazon.
The rights will be sold through e-auction on 12 June.
Founded in 2007, the IPL is a men’s Twenty20 cricket league contested by 10 teams, each based in a different Indian city. It is usually held between March and May each year.