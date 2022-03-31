Digital All The Way: Participants Unleash the Power of Digital Storytelling in 3-Day Online Workshop

“The key to creating a powerful digital story is to remember that you are speaking to your audience in their world and to make the content feel relevant in their lives and on the platforms they are in. If you can relate to your audience and make them feel something, then half the battle is won,” Laura Gibson told the participants of the ABU Digital Media Workshop which ran as a three-day online event on 28-30 March.

Laura, a seasoned Social Media Consultant from the UK with over 10 years of experience in creating social content, campaigns and strategies for the BBC, ITV, Promax UK and Cheil UK, was at the helm of leading the 6th edition of the annual digital media workshop titled “Unleashing the Power of Digital Shorts”.

Over the course of three strategic sessions delivered in three days, she coached the participants to create digital shorts while exploring what impact they make in the wider digital and social media strategies within media organisations.

Participants gained hands-on experience on producing quality digital stories across various platforms ranging from TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat to YouTube as well as setting up a winning social and digital media content strategy for their organisations.

At the conclusion of this year’s workshop, participants walked away with up-to-the-minute tools, techniques, and insights required to create impactful stories on social platforms for digital audiences.

“My biggest take-away from this workshop is the subtle art of turning an ordinary post into something meaningful. I also learned different planning strategies for different social media platforms and the group work helped me think in new ways and bring new perspectives which I hope will help me in my future endeavour of working with Digital Media,” Mehedi Shahnawaz Jalil, a participant from Bangladesh Betar, said summarising his learning experience from the workshop.

More than 20 participants from seven countries attended the workshop. Participating organisations included BB-Bangladesh, RTB-Brunei, IRIB-Iran, RTM-Malaysia, VON-Nigeria, PEMRA-Pakistan and ABS-CBN-Philippines.

ABU Digital Media Workshop (previously ran under ABU New Media Workshop) is an annual hands-on, practical event targeted for media professionals to share key insights into the trends shaping digital media landscape. Now in its 6th year running, previous editions were organised in Kuala Lumpur, Macau-China, and Mauritius.