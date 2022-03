Mike Massi – a multitalented Lebanese artist

Mike Massi is known for his “Innovation in Music” and for his blend of tradition and modernity. He revisits Lebanese Oriental music, proposing a unique fusion between the passion for Andalusia, Baroque harmonies, and Jazz rhythms.

Song list:

1. Apres Moi LE Delire

2. Baddi Dii

3. Chou Original by Mike Massy Ft. Yal Solan

4. Ghayer Lawn Ouyounak

5. Harramtou Bik Nouassi

6. Jazr W Madd

7. Kermali

8. Manni L Wahid

9. Tannoura Maxi

10. Ya Zaman

Photo: Radio Liban