Piano Sonata No. 11 by Wai-yin Wong

Praised by Gramophone magazine for “impressive…innate musicality and technical mastery”, Wai-yin Wong was the youngest First Prize Winner of the Southern Highlands International Piano Competition in Australia, and the youngest Gold Medal winner in the 7th International Competition for Young Pianists in Memory of Vladimir Horowitz with five special prizes.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32