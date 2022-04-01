India’s DD FreeDish expands its line-up of channels

DD FreeDish, a free-to-air satellite television service owned by India’s public TV broadcaster Doordarshan, has announced an increase in the number of channels it carries.

From 1 April, DD FreeDish is hosting a total of 167 TV channels and 48 radio channels, after the latest e-auction of allotted slots for private broadcasters.

The TV bouquet comprises 91 Doordarshan channels and 76 private TV channels.

DD FreeDish reaches 43 million households in India. While being free for viewers, it earns money by selling slots to private broadcasters. The only investment for viewers is a one-time purchase of a set top box.

It says the latest increase makes its bouquet of channels “more diverse and engaging than ever”. The channels include news, film, entertainment, sports, devotional and music.