Radio Nepal ‘needs to expand services’, says minister

(Photo: Radio Nepal)

Radio Nepal needs to expand its broadcasting services by incorporating the latest information and technologies, a government minister has said.

The Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, was speaking at an event in Kathmandu to mark Radio Nepal’s 72nd anniversary on 3 April.

He praised the broadcaster’s role during various disasters and crises like earthquakes and COVID-19 and said it should expand its coverage in rural areas so that people all over the country can receive its services.

Mr Karki also said Radio Nepal would be transformed into public service broadcasting (PSB) as soon as possible.

“Legal process has moved ahead for transforming the state-owned radio into PSB. The government is ready to provide all sorts of assistance to it for its development in the days to come.”

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, congratulated Radio Nepal on its anniversary and expressed his appreciation for its close involvement in ABU activities.