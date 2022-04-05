Singapore’s CNA launches Green Plan Challenge

(Photo: CNA)

Singapore’s CNA channel has launched the CNA Green Plan Challenge, a five-part infotainment series which follows residents from 15 Singapore towns as they navigate green challenges designed to debunk common misconceptions about sustainable living.

The series began on 4 April and is available on CNA and the CNA Insider YouTube channel every Monday at 9pm Singapore time (UTC +8).

It follows residents as they participate in challenges themed around the five pillars of the Singapore Green Plan 2030: City in Nature, Resilient Future, Energy Reset, Green Economy and Sustainable Living.

Each episode of the series will explore one pillar of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Mediacorp said in a media release.

The series will also feature eco-friendly tips from “green coaches”, such as how to cook with local produce and reduce energy consumption.

“These wide-ranging activities, which took place from December 2021 to April 2022, included tracking down specific species of flora and fauna along nature trails, and a half-day farming bootcamp,” said Mediacorp.

The CNA Green Plan Challenge series is part of Mediacorp’s CNA Green Plan, a nationwide campaign launched in December to “shine a spotlight on sustainability issues through various public engagement activities”.

“The ongoing campaign is aligned with Mediacorp’s continued commitment as the national media network to inform and positively influence consumer action, in support of the Singapore Green Plan 2030,” said Mediacorp.