Australia’s ABC partners with parkrun to promote healthy communities

Australia’s ABC has announced a new partnership with parkrun to promote the benefits of an active lifestyle and community participation.

parkruns are free weekly community events held all around the world. In parks and open spaces across Australia 5km parkrun events are held on Saturdays and 2km junior parkruns for children aged four to 14 on Sundays.

The partnership will provide opportunities for ABC Sport to share stories from the more than 400 parkruns around Australia.

“Like parkrun, the ABC reaches all across Australia,” said parkrun’s Asia Pacific strategic director Tim Oberg.

“We’re excited to tell the stories of the people and their communities.”

ABC Sport Editor James Coventry said the partnership would enable the ABC to work closely with communities across Australia.

“parkrun is a global phenomenon and a big part of its appeal is that anyone can be involved,” he said.

“As Australia emerges from the pandemic it’s important for people to re-engage with physical activity and reconnect with their local communities. parkrun and the ABC can play an important role in that.”

For more see the parkrun website.