Zhaina Slambek named Director of Khabar TV Channel

(Photo courtesy of Zhaina Slambek)

Zhaina Slambek has been appointed Director of the Khabar TV Channel, which forms part of JSC ”Khabar Agency” in Kazakhstan.

Ms Slambek previously worked as head and presenter on the analytical programme ‘Apta’ on the Qazaqstan TV channel, a position she held from 2019.

After graduating from the Faculty of Journalism at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, she began her career at Khabar Agency, holding a range of positions from 1996 to 2014.

From 2014 to 2019 she worked on the Astana TV channel, where she presented the information and analytical programme ‘Bizdin uakyt’.

Ms Slambek was awarded the Prize of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for her contribution to the development of domestic television journalism.

“Khabar Agency” operates three TV channels, the multi-genre channel Khabar, the around-the-clock news channel Khabar 24 and the film channel El Arna.