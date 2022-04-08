Korean TV romcom stays no.1 on Netflix non-English list

(Photo: SBS)

The Korean romantic comedy ‘Business Proposal’ retained its number 1 position on Netflix’s latest weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the third consecutive week, the global streaming service said on 6 April.

The TV series, which also airs twice weekly on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), marked 32.5 million hours of viewing for the week of 28 March to 3 April to lead Netflix’s official top 10 list for non-English TV programmes available on the service, Yonhap news agency reports.

The 12-part show, based on a popular web comic ‘The Office Blind Date’, debuted at number 6 on the chart in the week of 7-13 March and rose to the highest position the following week.

It became the first Korean-made TV series that is simultaneously shown on a local TV channel and Netflix to rank number 1 on the official viewership chart. Former Korean-language chart-toppers ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Hellbound’ are Netflix originals.

‘Business Proposal’ tells the story of a woman who uses a false identity to go on a blind date only to discover her date is the CEO of the company she works for. Without knowing who she is, he decides to marry her.

Another Korean romantic comedy, ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’, placed second on the chart with 26.2 million hours of viewing, staying in the top 10 for six weeks in a row.