Qatar TV showcases country’s achievements

Qatar TV has launched the ‘Etqan Show’, showcasing various aspects of the country and its achievements.

The show (‘etqan’ means ‘excellence’) is being telecast at 6.35pm local time each day during the holy month of Ramadan, the Gulf Times newspaper reports.

Describing it, Qatar TV tweeted: “Etqan is a programme that will shed light on the achievements of our beloved country, the great renaissance that Qatar has witnessed in the past two decades.”

In a related tweet, Qatari TV personality Ali bin Towar al-Kuwari said the show was filmed in more than 118 locations and would follow Qatar’s “path of pride and glory” from the simple lifestyle of the past to its global status today.

Qatar TV is a public service broadcaster owned by the Qatar Media Corporation.