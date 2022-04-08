Vietnam’s National Press Festival returns this month

Vietnam’s National Press Festival will return this month after two years of postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will take place at the Hanoi Museum on 13-15 April, showcasing many publications of centrally- and locally-run news outlets, the Vietnam News Agency reports.

Several awards will be presented, including best TV and radio progammes and the best news website design.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on VTV, VOV and Hanoi TV.

The Vietnam Journalists’ Association will stage the festival in collaboration with two government ministries and other organisations.

The association’s Vice Chairman, Nguyen Duc Loi, said the festival would provide an opportunity to honour the strong development of Vietnam’s journalism and journalists’ creative works, and to promote exchange and cooperation between journalists and the public.

Events on the sidelines of the festival will include a forum on digital transformation, a talk on humanity in journalism and a concert featuring music performances by journalists.