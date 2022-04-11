NHK STRL planning a physical Open House 2022

The NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories (STRL) says it plans to hold its annual Open House physically this year as well as online.

STRL Open House 2022 is scheduled to be held from Thursday 26 May to Sunday 29 May under the theme “Cutting edge technologies to spin up future media”.

“In addition to the online event on our website, we are planning to hold a physical event in NHK STRL,” it said.

“However, depending on the outbreak of COVID-19 infection, it is possible that only the online event may be held.

“In case we hold a physical event, we will thoroughly implement infection prevention measures and place the highest priority on safety to ensure that the visitors have a pleasant experience.”

STRL said it was still considering ways to organise the event and would continue to provide updates on its website.

STRL is part of Japan’s public media organisation NHK and is the country’s only research organisation dedicated to broadcast technology.