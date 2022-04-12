All India Radio launches programme for people facing exams

All India Radio News says it has received a big response to a new interactive programme to help job seekers and students prepare for examinations.

The weekly programme, Abhyaas, began on 2 April and is broadcast in Hindi every Saturday evening. Lasting 30 minutes, it airs on 100.1 FM GOLD, with prominent academicians answering questions.

AIR News said the first programme, dealing with modern history, received an overwhelming response from across the country, with listeners asking many questions.

The second episode on 9 April focused on India’s government and constitution.

The show can also be accessed on Twitter at @airnewsalerts, the airnewsofficial YouTube Channel and the All India Radio’s NewsonAir app.