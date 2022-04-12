Vietnam radio festival to focus on post-Covid recovery

(Photo: VOV)

Vietnam’s National Radio Festival in Ho Chi Minh City in August is expected to focus on the city’s recovery from the Covid pandemic.

The country’s public radio broadcaster, VOV, is organising the 15th annual festival in cooperation with various municipal departments.

At a meeting to discuss the festival, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary, Nguyen Van Nen, said the government and people had stood together to help the city overcome the pandemic, with the economy gradually recovering and the quality of life improving. He said the festival needed to reflect this.

The VOV President, Do Tien Sy, also congratulated the city on its recovery and on overcoming the difficulties of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

He said the festival would be a venue for professional exchange. This year’s event would add new features, including a seminar on internet communications, he said.