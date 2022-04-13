NHK comedy show format to be adapted for Spanish TV

(Photo: NHK)

A comedy quiz show format from Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, Chiko’s Challenge, is to be adapted for broadcast on Spanish broadcaster TVE.

It is the first time that NHK has seen one of its entertainment formats adapted internationally.

The deal involves Netherlands-based distribution company Lineup Industries and Spanish production company Mediacreast, which will produce 60 episodes under the local title “Mapi.”

“Chiko’s Challenge” confronts celebrities with child-like questions which are often surprisingly difficult to answer. The quizmaster is a character named Chiko, who is half CGI, half live actor and is particularly hard to please.

Unsatisfactory answers are likely to be ridiculed and cause the quizmaster to have a tantrum before an expert reveals the true answer and provides a humorous demonstration or experiment.

“We are tremendously excited to see Chiko, who is beloved by viewers of all ages in Japan, will be travelling outside her home country and be transformed into Mapi in Spain,” said Matsumoto Koji, President and CEO of NHK Enterprises.

The show was launched in Japan in 2018 and 162 episodes have so far been aired.