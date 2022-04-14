China to regulate use of Chinese characters

The Chinese government has launched a nationwide campaign to regulate the use of Chinese characters in publications and on radio, TV, and the internet, the official Xinhua news agency reports.

The National Radio and Television Administration and the National Press and Publication Administration have jointly launched a campaign asking local authorities to investigate and correct the misuse of Chinese characters in traditional publications such as books and newspapers, online publications, advertisements, radio, TV programmes, and online audio and video programmes.

The campaign aims to remove typeface designs that deviate from “the accepted writing principles and cultural or aesthetic tastes”.