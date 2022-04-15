AFTRS students go live on air in Sydney

Graduate Diploma in Radio and Podcast students from AFTRS, the Australian Film Television and Radio School, are live on air for their first radio pop-up of the year.

Show Radio, the official station for Sydney’s Royal Easter Show, is streaming live daily on iHeartRadio Australia until Tuesday 19 April.

For the 28th year, AFTRS’ Radio students are broadcasting live, on-site for the duration of the show, producing and presenting live programmes, keeping listeners up to date with this year’s competitions and, for the first time, presenting two podcast series.

The station will celebrate the importance of rural life, especially the essential role that farmers and other primary producers play in putting food on people’s tables.

The students will be interviewing the show’s winners, performers and representatives of the various clubs and societies that make up the fabric of this annual event.

The station’s music programming is 100 percent country music, emphasising Australian artists, and students will be capturing the sights and sounds of the show.

To go alongside the on-air programming, students will be publishing articles and podcasts on the Show Radio website each day.