KBS to enhance co-operation with British Embassy in Seoul

(Photo: KBS)

Korean public broadcaster KBS welcomed a visit by the British Ambassador to Korea, Mr Colin Crooks, on 13 April.

Mr Crooks began his duty as the new British diplomatic head of mission in Korea in February 2022.

In a meeting with KBS President and CEO, Mr Kim Eui-chul, Mr Crooks was briefed on the most recent exchanges and co-operative initiatives built between KBS and the BBC, the national public media in the UK.

The two leading public service media organisations have been maintaining close relations through such international media bodies as the Global Task Force for public media (GTF) and Public Broadcasters International (PBI).

Mr Crooks said he had been able to explore the Korean perspective on the latest news and issues delivered by KBS. He also showed a keen interest in the operation of KBS’ overseas bureaus.

They both expressed their willingness to seek opportunities to strengthen cooperative links between the two countries, especially in the area of media.

Mr Crooks served as British Ambassador to North Korea between 2018 and 2021, and First and Second Secretary to the British Embassy in Seoul from 1995 to 1999.