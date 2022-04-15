Veteran actor Mak Ho Wai dies

Veteran Hongkong actor Mak Ho Wai, who starred in many productions for TVB and Singapore’s Mediacorp, has died at the age of 76, CNA reports.

Hong Kong actor Michelle Yim, a close friend of the late actor, shared the news of his passing in a statement to the Hong Kong media, in which she wrote: “On behalf of Mak Ho Wai’s family, we would like to thank everyone for their concern. Our beloved friend Mak Ho Wai died peacefully at home last night (April 13).

“Ho Wai loved his family deeply, and was a good husband and father. He cherished his friends, and was a great actor too! We’ve lost another good friend! May he go in peace!”

A graduate of TVB’s 12th artiste training class, Mak trained alongside Sandra Ng, Carina Lau, Michael Tao and Lawrence Ng. He starred in several TVB series including The Justice of Life (1989) and The Greed of Man (1992).

Mak moved to Singapore after starring in several Singaporean productions such as The Golden Pillow (1995) and Return of The Condor Heroes (1998). He was well known for his role in Don’t Worry Be Happy (1996 to 2002).

He made his last on-screen appearance in the Mediacorp drama Destiny in 2005. He volunteered as a Mandarin-speaking guide at the National Museum of Singapore after retiring from showbiz.