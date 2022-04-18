KBS ‘remains most trusted media brand’

(Photo: KBS)

Korean public broadcaster KBS has released figures showing it continues to remain the most trusted, preferred media brand in the country.

The figures reaffirm that audiences tune in to watch KBS in times of uncertainty amid the Omicron coronavirus surge and various types of disasters and emergencies.

According to the ‘KBS Media Trust Survey – First Quarter of 2022’, KBS is ranked the Most Trusted Broadcasting Service (22.2 percent), Source of News (23.2 percent), Media Organisation (19.8 percent) and the Most Preferred Broadcasting Service (19.6 percent) among Korean viewers.

KBS has led all four categories in the area of media trust ahead of major competitors for six consecutive quarters. The quarterly research was first introduced in December 2018.

KBS said the survey showed it was uniquely placed to serve the nation as the emergency broadcaster amidst the unprecedented global pandemic crisis.

Telephone interviews were conducted by survey research firm Kantar Korea on behalf of KBS among 1,020 adults aged over 19 in Korea.