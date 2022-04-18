Prasar Bharati provides ‘treasure trove’ to new museum

(Photo: Prasar Bharati)

India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, has provided more than 250 hours of audio and video archive content to a new museum in New Delhi dedicated to the lives and contributions of all 14 Indian prime ministers.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, inaugurated the museum, the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, on 14 April.

Prasar Bharati said it had contributed 206 hours of audio and 53 hours of video content, produced from the 1940s onwards and later digitised.

It described the content as a “treasure trove of historical, political and cultural significance”, and said it was an honour to contribute to “a great national cause”.

Spread over an area of more than 10,000 square metres, the museum has exhibits related to all Indian prime ministers since independence in 1947, including rare photographs, speeches, video clips, newspaper clippings, interviews and original writings.

The museum is designed to offer information in an engaging way, using cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and interactive screens.