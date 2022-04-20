Chinese and Mauritian broadcasters mark diplomatic milestone

(Photo: CGTN)

An online media event co-hosted by Chinese broadcaster CGTN and the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) took place on 15 April to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Titled ‘China-Mauritius, Across 50 Years’, the event was designed to build a platform to promote comprehensive media cooperation between the countries and further develop mutual friendship.

Shen Haixiong, President of China Media Group (CMG), and Alan Ganoo, Mauritian Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered speeches at the event, CGTN reported.

Mr Shen said the media of both countries should continue to promote exchanges and mutual learning, and enhance mutual understanding and trust.

Mr Ganoo expressed hope that the two sides would continue to deepen cooperation and strive to build a more prosperous, healthier and more stable world.

CGTN French and MBC also jointly announced the broadcast of a series of high-quality programmes in the coming days. A total of 10 programmes produced by CMG will be broadcast on MBC.

Over the years, CGTN French has deepened its cooperation with MBC. The programme ‘Dialogue with the World: China-Mauritius Economic, Trade and Cultural Forum’, jointly produced by the two sides, has attracted wide attention among Chinese and Mauritius viewers.