Egypt partners with CNN to highlight sustainable development

Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation (MOIC) and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) are collaborating on a new global advertising campaign, Building Forward: Stories from Egypt, which will highlight the country’s international partnerships for sustainable development.

The campaign illustrates Egypt’s collaboration with bilateral and multilateral development partners and international financial institutions, which fosters multilateralism to push an inclusive, digital and green economy.

Under Egypt’s Global Partnerships Narrative, the campaign focuses on telling the country’s development stories across different sectors. They include transitioning to renewable energy, advancing sustainable transportation networks, optimising the use of water resources and supporting entrepreneurship and women’s economic empowerment.

CNNIC’s global brand studio Create has produced a suite of advertising assets for distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms.

A collection of films, running on TV and digital, will demonstrate the strength and diversity of projects in industries such as energy, transportation and wastewater management. They will show the positive effects throughout Egypt and how these initiatives led to international recognition that further advanced international partnerships and mobilised investment.

As the world faces pressing environmental and sustainability challenges, international cooperation and global solutions are increasingly significant and this is reflected in the partnership between CNNIC and the Ministry of International Cooperation.

Dr Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, expressed her enthusiasm for partnering with CNN. She described it as “an important opportunity to showcase Egypt’s successful collaboration with development partners and international stakeholders through real-life examples and projects that have been fundamental in transforming peoples’ lives and stimulating social, economic and environmental advancement”.