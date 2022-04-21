Australian commercial radio listeners ‘hit record numbers’

Listeners to commercial radio in Australia have reached record numbers, latest figures show.

Data released by the industry body Commercial Radio Australia show that listeners in the major metropolitan areas between February and April hit a record 11.6 million per week, up 2.5 percent over the same period last year.

At the same time, commercial radio revenue increased by 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Overall revenue totalled A$158.347 million (US$117 million), up from A$153.418 million a year earlier. Sydney led with the way with a 5.1 percent increase in revenue.

CRA Chief Executive Officer Ford Ennals said:” It’s great to see the strong bounce back of radio with commercial radio leading the way, achieving both record radio listening levels and steady revenue growth.

“This is a powerful message to advertisers that commercial radio listening is on the rise and more popular with audiences than ever, making it the most effective audio medium for advertisers wanting to reach audiences at scale.”