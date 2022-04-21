VOV and Argentina’s RTA sign TV cooperation agreement

The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA) have agreed to exchange and co-produce TV programmes on culture, music and tourism.

The cooperation agreement was signed online on 20 April. VOV General Director Do Tien Sy signed in Hanoi in the presence of the Argentine Ambassador. RTA’s General Director Rosario Lufrano signed on behalf of the Argentine national broadcaster in Buenos Aires, with the Vietnamese ambassador present.

Mr Do Tien Sy said the agreement would “create a solid legal framework to help deepen our relationship, be practical and effective”, and “contribute to cultivating the friendship and cooperation between the two countries”.

Ms Lufrano welcomed the agreement and said it would help the two sides overcome their geographical distance.

The agreement followed a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 by VOV and Argentina’s System of Media and Mass Communication on cooperation in the radio field, paving the way for the exchange of radio programmes between the two countries.

In addition to being Vietnam’s national radio broadcaster, VOV owns several TV stations. RTA manages Argentina’s state media including public radio and TV and international broadcasting.