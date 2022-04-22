Big jump reported in All India Radio livestream listeners

Latest figures show that the listenership of All India Radio livestreams on the official NewsOnAir app has jumped by two million over a period of just one month.

Listenership rose from 17 million in February 2022 to 19 million in March, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said. The cumulative listenership for the first quarter in 2022 stood at 56 million.

“Over the last 100 years, much has changed in the world of broadcasting technologies and many times over but All India Radio has always evolved and kept its pace with the change and as a result it still remains popular,” the ministry said.

Bengaluru toppled Pune to become number one in the latest rankings of top cities in India where AIR livestreams on NewsOnAir App are most popular.

More than 240 radio services of AIR are livestreamed on NewsOnAir, the official app of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, of which AIR is part.

These AIR streams have a large number of listeners not just in India but in more than 85 countries across the globe.