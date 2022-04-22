CMG holds second Overseas Chinese Language Video Festival

China Media Group has held its second annual Overseas Chinese Language Video Festival.

The event took place online alongside the 2022 United Nations Chinese Language Day on 20 April.

The Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, thanked China Media Group and the Permanent Mission of China to the UN for organising the event.

The President and Editor-in-Chief of CMG, Shen Haixiong, said the event was designed to celebrate the diversity of both language and culture and promote multilateralism.

He believed that by bringing together thought, art and technology, the festival could better share how traditional Chinese culture had developed and continued to innovate in a new era.

He said CMG, as the flagship state media organisation, would continue to work to break down barriers and promote mutual understanding, creating a more peaceful world, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The video festival included a video contest called ‘Foreigners look at China Chic’ and an awards ceremony to showcase the beauty of Chinese culture.

A 60-minute special programme on Chinese Language Day and the video festival aired on China’s CGTN network on 20 April.