John Lyons named ABC NEWS Global Affairs Editor

(Photo: ABC)

John Lyons, one of Australia’s leading journalists and most experienced foreign correspondents, has been appointed ABC NEWS Global Affairs Editor.

Mr Lyons will contribute expert analysis and reporting across all platforms and enhance on-the-ground coverage of the biggest world stories.

He will also help mentor the next generation of talented correspondents coming through the organisation.

ABC NEWS currently has correspondents deployed in Bangkok, Beirut, Jakarta, Jerusalem, London, New Delhi, Port Moresby, Taipei, Tokyo and Washington. Istanbul will join the list in May 2022.

Mr Lyons, a former Editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, joined the ABC in August 2017 as Head Investigative and In-depth Journalism, leading ABC NEWS’s current affairs teams at 7.30, Australian Story, Four Corners, Q+A, Insiders, Foreign Correspondent and the Investigative Reporting Team.

A three-time Walkley Award winner, he previously worked as a foreign correspondent based in Washington, New York and Jerusalem for a range of media outlets.

Mr Lyons will take up the new role in June, following the federal election.