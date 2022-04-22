MEASAT to help bring high-speed broadband to Sarawak

Malaysia’s MEASAT Satellite Systems is working with network facilities provider Reach Ten Communication (Reach10) to provide high-speed broadband to rural areas of the state of Sarawak.

Reach10 announced its partnership with MEASAT on the new MEASAT-3d High Throughput Satellite (“HTS”) East Malaysia Gateway in Kuching on 21 April.

The installation of a new nine metre antenna at its teleport in Samajaya will provide connectivity for over 3,000 additional rural sites in the state. The project will be supported by MEASAT-3d, MEASAT’s eighth satellite in orbit, scheduled to be launched in June 2022.

When operational, the satellite will enable cost-effective high-speed broadband in areas without any terrestrial network nationwide, with speeds of up to 100Mbps – the largest broadband capacity over Sarawak from a single satellite.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Reach10 to support the satellite broadband needs of Sarawakians,” MEASAT’s Chief Operating Officer, Yau Chyong Lim, said.

“The launch of MEASAT-3d will significantly increase our HTS capacity, enabling us to create a digitally inclusive society and support high-bandwidth applications such as IR4.0, the Internet of Things (IoT), cellular backhaul, telemedicine, on-line learning applications and more, which in the longer term promises to improve quality of life for all Malaysians, including those living in the most remote areas of the country.”

Reach10’s CEO, Leo Chin, said the broadband gateway was perfectly timed to benefit from its greater capacity, with Reach10 being one of the anchor customers on MEASAT-3d.

“We are proud to play a part in supporting the Sarawak Government’s efforts and initiatives to close the digital divide between urban and rural communities.”